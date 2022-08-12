As water level rises due to rains, Narmada dam gates to be opened at noon

With water levels at the Narmada dam rising over 133.6 metres — just five metres short of the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 metres — the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) will Friday open five radial gates of the dam at noon for the first time this monsoon to release water into the river and balance the reservoir as it inches towards the FRL.

Chief Engineer, SSNNL, RG Kanungo told The Indian Express officials are calculating the release needed to safely balance the reservoir as the FRL is now imminent in view of the heavy rainfall in catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh.

Kanungo said, “We will open five radial gates at noon to release 10,000 cusecs of water downstream to begin with. The release from Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH) is about 45,000 cusecs. We are calculating the percentage of release to ascertain the height at which the gates should be opened at noon. The monsoon activity and release of water from the dams in MP are being considered for the same. The release will be increased eventually, but it is likely to be constant at 10,000 cusecs on Friday.”

Kanungo added that the dam level is rising by about five centimetres per hour.

According to data available, the dam has an inflow of 1,57,427 cusecs of water and has current gross storage of 7,861 Million Cubic Metres (MCM) against the designed capacity of 9,460 MCM. The Canal Head Power House is also operational and releasing 4,876 cusecs of water. SSNNL is also releasing a total of 5,100 cusecs of water from the Godbole Gate and main canal.

Sardar Sarovar Dam is currently 83 per cent full.

In the likelihood of the Narmada river swelling, several villages in Vadodara’s Karjan taluka and Bharuch district have been put on alert.