As water level rises due to rains, Narmada dam gates to be opened at noon

August 12, 2022 11:20:52 am
With water levels at the Narmada dam rising over 133.6 metres — just five metres short of the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 metres — the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) will Friday open five radial gates of the dam at noon for the first time this monsoon to release water into the river and balance the reservoir as it inches towards the FRL.
Chief Engineer, SSNNL, RG Kanungo told The Indian Express officials are calculating the release needed to safely balance the reservoir as the FRL is now imminent in view of the heavy rainfall in catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh.
Kanungo said, “We will open five radial gates at noon to release 10,000 cusecs of water downstream to begin with. The release from Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH) is about 45,000 cusecs. We are calculating the percentage of release to ascertain the height at which the gates should be opened at noon. The monsoon activity and release of water from the dams in MP are being considered for the same. The release will be increased eventually, but it is likely to be constant at 10,000 cusecs on Friday.”
Kanungo added that the dam level is rising by about five centimetres per hour.
Subscriber Only Stories
According to data available, the dam has an inflow of 1,57,427 cusecs of water and has current gross storage of 7,861 Million Cubic Metres (MCM) against the designed capacity of 9,460 MCM. The Canal Head Power House is also operational and releasing 4,876 cusecs of water. SSNNL is also releasing a total of 5,100 cusecs of water from the Godbole Gate and main canal.
Sardar Sarovar Dam is currently 83 per cent full.
In the likelihood of the Narmada river swelling, several villages in Vadodara’s Karjan taluka and Bharuch district have been put on alert.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?Premium
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
As water level rises due to rains, Narmada dam gates to be opened at noon
Trains briefly delayed after boulders fall on tracks in Ghat section of Mumbai-Pune line
5G rollout to start this month in India: Three things to know before you get excited
Gurgaon: Woman dies by suicide; husband held for dowry death
Johnson & Johnson drops talcum powder globally as lawsuits mount
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launched in China: Here’s a closer look at its top features
Delhi Covid-19 positivity rate at 15% as August sees over 21,000 new cases
Ganesh Chaturthi: Railways announces special train from Yesvantpur to Vasco Da Gama
After a week of logjam, star Pak cricketers sign PCB’s amended central contracts
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax ‘scam’ in Delhi’s MCD?
Drinking milk ‘didn’t help’ us with lactose intolerance
Post pandemic, learning loss among government school students significant: Study