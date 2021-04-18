Narmada civil hospital to get 10 new ventilators

After BJP leader and Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava lashed out at “government-appointed officers” over “diverting” the few available doctors from Narmada district amid the pandemic and the “lack of medical facilities” in the tribal district, the Rajpipla Civil Hospital is set to get 15 new ventilators for Covid-19 treatment.

However, the announcement comes while the hospital is facing shortage of human resources and has no physician at present. Officials said the lone physician attached to the Rajpipla Civil Hospital in Narmada is on leave after his family members contracted Covid-19. The district administration has now said it plans to set up 10 new ventilators at a facility to be managed by a group of private hospitals by pooling in their doctors.

Hampered by the unavailability of doctors and nursing staff, the only government Covid19 hospital – the civil hospital at Rajpipla in the district – is finding it difficult to expand its existing Covid critical care. Currently, five ventilators at the civil hospital are occupied. Dr R B Kashyap, Epidemic Medical Officer, Narmada told this newspaper, “We are getting around 15 ventilators that will reach the civil hospital. But we cannot install all 15 ventilators at the civil hospital because we are short on manpower. We have decided to set up ten ventilators at a private facility such as a hall in the town, where four private hospitals have agreed to jointly manage the facility by pooling in their physicians…”

Accordingly, the district has also decided to have the private hospital lower the charges for the ICU-and-ventilator facility to around Rs 12,000 daily. “The facility will be cost-effective for patients as we are providing the ventilators and the charges can be reduced from the existing rates for ventilators. The problem is that we are not able to find staff and private hospitals are not able to lower the costs to a lower rate at this point. Nursing staff that was initially demanding Rs 25,000 per month is demanding a salary of Rs 45,000 and upwards here. Similarly, we are not able to get physicians for under Rs 3 lakh a month because who would want to come to a tribal district when they are getting similar packages in the city areas,” Dr Kashyap said.

The CDHO asserted that the lone physician attached to the Rajpipla Civil Hospital has“not been deputed to Vadodara.”