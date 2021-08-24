Narendra Modi may visit Nadabet to launch Seema Darshan project in September

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Nadabet near the Indo-Pakistan international border in North Gujarat in the first week of September to inaugurate the newly built Seema Darshan project, similar to the one at Wagah-Attari border in Punjab.

The project, developed at the cost of over Rs 125 crore by the tourism department of the Gujarat government and the BSF Gujarat Frontier, is aimed at developing border tourism by providing access to civilians to the Indo-Pak border in Banaskantha district.

“We can call Nadabet the Wagah of Gujarat. Construction is almost over and shortly it will be opened by the state government. Among the various activities that will be held is a parade by the BSF. There won’t be anyone present on the Pakistani side of the border,” said GS Malik, IG, BSF Gujarat Frontier. This parade will be held during the evening in an open air auditorium with a capacity to seat 5,000 persons.

The Gujarat government, along with the BSF, has built a parade ground, a viewing gallery and have created several selfie points near field guns, battle tanks and aircraft positioned on the road near the border.

“A museum housing the history of BSF has also been built. There is a simulation of water crafts and fast attack crafts being used by BSF. The all-terrain vehicle being used by us will also be displayed. There is a firing simulator that will provide visitors with a virtual wartime experience. Visitors will, also be allowed to see the border fence,” said a BSF official.

Though the date has not been finalised, PM Modi is expected to inaugurate the Seema Darshan project on September 5. Earlier in June this year, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visited Nadabet and inspected the work.

“We are targeting to complete the project by August 31. Though we have not officially got any communication regarding PM Modi’s visit, we are preparing for it,” said an official from the state tourism department.

The project, being constructed in phases, is currently in the third phase of development. Most of the development is happening at the T-junction between Nadeshwari Mata temple and the Zero point.

“Visitors will be taken in buses to the zero point, which is the actual border and is located about 25 km from the T-junction where several adventure activities are being developed,” the official added.