PM Narendra Modi inaugurates circuit house near Somnath Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurated the newly-constructed circuit house near Somnath Temple in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district. During the virtual inauguration, Modi said the new circuit house will address the shortage of accommodation facilities for pilgrims visiting Somnath Temple at Prabhas Patan town.

“The need of a circuit house was felt as there was only one guest house which is also far from the temple. So, to accommodate people, the temple trust was always under pressure,” he said.

Circuit House at Somnath (Twitter/@narendramodi) Circuit House at Somnath (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Modi added, “But after this circuit house, which is not far away from the temple, the trust will not be pressurised and they will devote more time and attention to the temple. People from their rooms while staying at this circuit house will witness the sea waves and the temple too. With added facilities in Diu, Dwarka, Bet Dwarka, Somnath will be a centre point for the tourist circuit.”

The 48-room four-storeyed building of the new circuit house built on an area of 15,000 square metre with parking facility is aimed to provide accommodation facilities to pilgrims coming from across the country.

PM Modi, who is also the chairman of the Shree Somnath Temple Trust, said he feels fortunate that after being associated with the trust he is witnessing so many developments, including the exhibition gallery and promenade inaugurated recently at the temple.

Listing the facilities at Somnath Temple, Modi said that a pilgrim plaza and a complex proposal for Somnath Temple is in its final stages while similar facilities are being proposed for the Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha district too.

“From different states and corners of the world every year one crore pilgrims come to the Somnath Temple. When they return, they take along new experiences, beliefs and thoughts with them. Thus, the way the travel is important, equally important is the experience. Today, there are good roads, transport facilities and staying facilities for the pilgrims here, tourist facilitation centre, waste management for cleanliness. A pilgrim plaza and complex proposal for the Somnath Temple is in its final stages. Similar kinds of facilities are being proposed for the Ambaji Temple also,” Modi added.

“Also, a special train from Delhi to Kashi will start tomorrow (Saturday),” the PM declared.

On the vaccination campaign in the country, the PM said, “In the government’s vaccination campaign too it has been taken care that in tourist states, all are vaccinated on a priority basis. States like Goa and Uttarakhand have worked in this direction at a very good speed.”

“The Statue of Unity, which is a pride of the country, was visited by more than 45 lakh people before the pandemic and till now more than 74 lakh tourists have visited,” Modi added.