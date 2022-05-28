Narendra Modi in Gujarat: PM arrives in Rajkot, inaugurates hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajkot on Saturday morning, where he inaugurated the newly-built Matushri K D P Multispeciality Hospital at Atkot. Later today, he will address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions and inaugurate a Nano Urea (liquid) plant, his office said.

“When people’s efforts connects with Govt’s efforts, our strength to serve increases. This modern hospital (KDP Multispeciality Hospital) in Rajkot is a major example for this,” PM Modi said at a function in Atkot, soon after the inauguration.

The hospital is located in Atkot, a village in Jasdan taluka of Gujarat’s Rajkot district. This will be the Prime Minister’s second visit to Jasdan in recent years. Modi hadaddressed an election rally in the takula during the last Gujarat Assembly elections in 2017. Significantly, this is a region where the BJP has faced a tough test.

Later in the day, he will address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on the subject ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi’ at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. There he will also inaugurate a Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant built at IFFCO, Kalo.

Over 7,000 representatives from various cooperative institutions of the state will participate in the seminar, the statement said.

It also said that to further provide farmers with the means to boost productivity and help increase their income, the prime minister will inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol at a cost of around Rs 175 crore.

With the Gujarat Assembly polls just months away, PM Modi has addressed 17 events in his home state since March.