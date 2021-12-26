Recalling Sikh Gurus, PM Modi makes ‘Ek Bharat’ pitch

Urging people to stay united and ensure that nobody is able to harm the country and its unity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday that the dangers against which Sikh Gurus had alerted people during their lifetime continue to exist even today.

Addressing the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch district of Gujarat, the Prime Minister recalled the contribution of the Sikh Gurus to society in times of subjugation and attacks by invaders. “The dangers that our Gurus used to warn against exist in the same form even today. So we have to remain alert and protect the country,” he said.

His remarks came two days after an explosion rocked a Ludhiana court complex, leaving one person dead. Punjab is also headed to polls early next year.

Modi said efforts have been made at every level for the message of Guru Nanak Dev to reach the whole world with new energy. The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, awaited for decades, was completed in 2019. He said the ‘Swaroop’ of the Guru Granth Sahib was successfully brought from Afghanistan to India. “What can be a greater experience of Guru’s grace than this,” he said.

He said he had been to the US a few months ago, and more than 150 historical objects there had been returned to India. He said there is also a peshkabz or small sword, on which the name of Guru Hargobind, is written in Persian. “It is the great fortune of this government to be able to do all this,” he said.

“It has always been a matter of pride for Gujarat that Guru Mokham Singh, who played an important role in establishing the Khalsa Panth, belonged to Gujarat. In his memory, Gurdwara Bhai Mokham Singhji has been built at Bet Dwarka,” he said. He said Guru Nanak Dev came with a message of brotherhood when society was ridden with obscurantism and divisions. Similarly, Guru Arjan Dev, by integrating the voice of saints of the entire country, brought a sense of unity. Guru Harkishan, he said, showed the path of service of humanity. He said Guru Nanak Dev and the Gurus after him not only “kept the consciousness of India ignited, but also made a way to keep India safe”.

The contribution of our Gurus, he said, is not limited to society and spirituality only. “If our nation, the contemplation of the nation, the faith and integrity of the nation is safe today, then at its core is the great ‘tapasya’ of the Sikh Gurus,” he said, adding that Guru Nanak Dev was clear in his understanding of the danger that Babar’s invasion posed for India.

Similarly Guru Teg Bahadur’s entire life, the PM said, is an example of ‘Nation First’. Guru Tegh Bahadur’s concern for humanity, he said, provides the vision of the soul of India. The way the country gave him the title of ‘Hind ki Chadar’ shows the attachment of every Indian towards the Sikh tradition. He said Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice against Aurangzeb teaches people how the country fights against terror and religious fanaticism. Similarly, the life of the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib, is also a living example of sacrifice, he said.

The whole country, the PM said, is striving for their accomplishment together. He said the mantra of the country today is ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’. “Today the goal of the country is the revival of a new capable India. Today the policy of the country is service to every poor, priority to every deprived,” he said.