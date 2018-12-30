Narendra Modi can’t become Nehru by wearing his jackets: Ahmed Patel attacks PM

SLAMMING Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday said that the Prime Minister has failed miserably in fulfilling all promises he had made before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

“You (Modi) cannot become (Jawaharlal) Nehru by simply wearing a Nehru jacket. Similarly, you cannot become Indira Gandhi by visiting foreign countries, or Rajiv Gandhi by wearing kurtas. One needs to sacrifice to become Nehru, Indira and Rajiv,” Patel said.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the NGOs Eklavya and Disha, in collaboration with Aravalli and Sabarkantha district Congress committees, near Rajendranagar crossroads, in Aravalli district, Patel said, “Modi had bragged about teaching Pakistan a lesson in that country’s own language. He also made fun of former PM Manmohan Singh, accusing him of writing “love letters” to Pakistan when the latter sent terrorists to attack Indian positions on the border. But what did Modi do after becoming PM? Did he teach a lesson to Pakistan? Everybody knows that he invited then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to his oath-taking ceremony. He also went uninvited to Pakistan to eat biryani there.”

Reminding Modi of what Congress Prime Ministers did to teach Pakistan a lesson, he said, “Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi dismembered Pakistan and created Bangladesh despite international pressure. Pakistan was also made to surrender about 1 lakh of its forces to the Indian Army in the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).”

Advertising

He said these are recorded history, and no one can change them.

Calling demonetisation the “biggest scam” in the history of independent India, Patel, Rajya Sabha member and Congress treasurer, said, “Modi’s notebandi (demonetisation of old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500) caused immense hardship to the people. He will have to reply to the people for what he did.”

Maintaining that Modi came to power at the Centre by “misleading” the people, the Congress veteran said, “But the euphoria generated among people by his false promises is gradually fading. The BJP’s defeat in Assembly elections in five states is a proof of Modi’s declining popularity.”

“Time has come for you (Modi) to vacate the throne in near future. If you do not step down, people will make you do so,” Patel said, according to PTI.

Patel also alleged that there is a scam in Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro rail project even before the project was completed. He accused the BJP-led Gujarat government of “snatching the farmers land for bullet train project without giving fair compensation to the land owners”.

Among other Congress leaders who addressed the meeting were former Lok Sabha MP Madhusudan Mistry, former state Congress president Arjun Modhwadia, AICC general secretary in-charge of party’s Gujarat affairs Rajiv Satav and state Congress president Amit Chavda.

Patel later visited Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani at his residence in Gandhinagar to express his condolences over demise of Dhanani’s father.