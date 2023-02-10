scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Six acquitted of terror charges, conspiracy to assassinate Narendra Modi in 2003

In 2003, a case was registered against five people for allegedly visiting Pakistan and obtaining training to commit acts of terrorism and assassinate then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi and other leaders.

A special POTA court in Ahmedabad last month acquitted six accused of terror charges, nearly 20 years after they were accused of allegedly sending Muslim youths from Hyderabad and Gujarat to Pakistan for terrorist training, for allegedly avenging the losses sustained by the Muslim community during the post-Godhra riots.

Mohammad Abdul Kavi, Gulam Jafar Shaikh, Mohammad Adil, Abdul Razak Abdul Karim Shaikh, Mohammad Shakil Motiullah Shaikh and Mohammad Yusuf Shaikh were charged of offences under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 212 (harbouring offender), 121, 121(a) (waging war against the state), 122 (collecting arms) and 123 (concealing with intent to wage war) and under provisions of the Arms Act and Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2002.

An offence was registered at the Ahmedabad city crime branch in 2003 against five people who had allegedly visited Pakistan and had allegedly obtained training for terrorism with the alleged motive to commit acts of terrorism and sabotage and assassinate the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders of RSS, Bajrang Dal and other right-wing Hindu organisations.

The accused were later linked by the police to the case of the murder of former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya and to the conspiracy of planting and blasting tiffin bombs in AMTS buses in Gujarat.

The six accused, who now stand acquitted, were also named in a supplementary chargesheet and were arrested more than a decade later between 2014 and 2019. Forty-four accused in the same case, arrested prior to 2014, were tried earlier with a special POTA court convicting 22 of them and acquitting 22 others in 2010.

In its January 31 verdict, the court of special designated POTA judge Shubhada Krishnakant Baxi recorded that 15 prosecution witnesses were examined, of which two turned hostile and did not support the prosecution’s case, and the court also noted that the oral evidence of other witnesses too did not “inspire much confidence”.

None of the accused were identified in the court by either of the two hostile witnesses, who had earlier submitted confessional statements identifying two of the accused. The court concluded that the prosecution “completely failed in establishing beyond reasonable doubt the involvement and guilt of any of the accused in any of the charges in the incident that is alleged to have taken place”.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 12:32 IST
