Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
PM Modi, Australian PM Anthony Albanese to watch India-Australia Test match today

The India-Australia Test match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Motera

PM Modi Australia Albanese cricket match AhmedabadPM Modi was received by Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Bhupendra Patel, state's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, BCCI president Roger Binny and BCCI secretary Jay Shah. (ANI)
PM Modi, Australian PM Anthony Albanese to watch India-Australia Test match today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will Thursday attend the first day of the India-Australia Test in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera. PM Modi was received by Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Bhupendra Patel, state’s Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, BCCI president Roger Binny and BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Albanese, who is on an official visit to India till March 11, arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad yesterday and was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. This will be the fourth meeting between PM Modi and Albanese since the latter took charge as Australian Prime Minister in May 2022.

Albanese Wednesday announced that Australia and India had finalised the Australia-India Education Qualification Recognition Mechanism. He made the announcement at a programme where it was officially announced that Australia’s Deakin University would set up an international campus at GIFT City in Gandhinagar. He also announced the launch of a new scholarship — Maitri — for Indian students to study in Australia for up to four years.

Albanese Wednesday visited Sabarmati Ashram, the former home of Mahatma Gandhi which also served as one of the main centres of India’s freedom struggle. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the Ashram tour. Albanese later celebrated Holi at Raj Bhavan in the state capital Gandhinagar. The event was organised by the Governor in honour of the visiting dignitary and his delegation. Artists from different states, including Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, performed traditional dance forms at the event.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 08:07 IST
