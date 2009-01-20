Nano deal: HC to take up plea against allotment

Even as H K Thakar and other petitioners challenging the allotment of 1,100 acres of land to Tata Motors at Sanand sought a direction to suspend all construction activities at the site till final disposal of the case,a division of the bench of the Gujarat High Court fixed the next hearing on January 22.

The division of the bench comprised Chief Justice K S Radhakrishnan and Justice Akil Kureshi.

The state government was not able to submit an affidavit regarding the process of the acquisition of land till the hearing on Monday,along with a copy of the land allotment to the Tatas,as earlier directed by the court.

A total of 75 farmers claiming ownership of the land allotted to Tata Motors,besides Thakar,have moved the court through their advocates,seeking fair compensation for the land.

Before they moved the court,the petitioners had taken up the matter with the state government,but the latter rejected their claims,saying the land belonged to the government as it was acquired by the then British government nearly 100 years ago for sheltering a particular breed of cattle that was facing extinction.

The four different petitioners contended that the allotment was in total violation of the rules and regulations as the government was not the owner of the land in the revenue records. They argued that the government had no powers to either acquire the land or allot it to any party without paying compensation to its owners.

While the matter is pending before the court for adjudication,construction work is going on in full swing at the site in Sanand.

Besides allotting the land,the government has also agreed to grant loans at a nominal interest rate to ensure that the Tata’s Nano car project comes up in the state.

