Nandoli village in Gandhinagar to be merged with AMC

The Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) Thursday passed a resolution to merge Nandoli village of Gandhinagar with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Following this decision, a formal proposal will be sent to the state government for its approval.
The resolution was passed by the AUDA board in its 289th meeting held under the chairmanship of AUDA chairman Lochan Sehra. Chief Executive Officer of AUDA, DP Desai, said Nandoli village is in Gandhinagar district and is adjacent to Bhadaj and Shilaj villages.
“We passed a resolution to move a proposal before the state government to merge the Nandoli village within the limits of AMC so that it can get the facilities of a municipal corporation. After this, the AMC will have to pass a resolution giving its consent and then the state government can take a decision on the proposal,” Desai said.
The AUDA board also moved a proposal to appoint consultant for the Business Process Reengineering (BPR) of the urban development authority to support its transformation.
Subscriber Only Stories
The board also took a number of decisions related to various town planning schemes within its jurisdiction. ENS
5G launch in sight: Telcos issued spectrum assignment letters
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
‘Scrap anti-defection law’: Independent MLA Kadu strikes a discordant note
Horoscope Today, August 19, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Uproar in Council over Bhandara rape
Adventure sports tag for Dahi Handi events
Dahi Handi returns today after 2 yrs; overwhelming response, say organisers
LoP slams govt on farmer suicides, flood situation
Mumbai: GST team nabs bizman for raising bogus invoices worth Rs 40 crore
Pune: Fraudster cheats jail guard of Rs 10k to stop ‘transfer’
9 years after murder, govt yet to frame rules under anti-superstition legislation drafted by Dabholkar
‘Astonishing way to run civic affairs’: HC pulls up BMC, builder
HDIL promoters get anticipatory bail in Bhandup hospital fire case
Reinforcing plastic ban, BMC to start taking action against eatery owners