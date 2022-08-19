Nandoli village in Gandhinagar to be merged with AMC

The Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) Thursday passed a resolution to merge Nandoli village of Gandhinagar with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Following this decision, a formal proposal will be sent to the state government for its approval.

The resolution was passed by the AUDA board in its 289th meeting held under the chairmanship of AUDA chairman Lochan Sehra. Chief Executive Officer of AUDA, DP Desai, said Nandoli village is in Gandhinagar district and is adjacent to Bhadaj and Shilaj villages.

“We passed a resolution to move a proposal before the state government to merge the Nandoli village within the limits of AMC so that it can get the facilities of a municipal corporation. After this, the AMC will have to pass a resolution giving its consent and then the state government can take a decision on the proposal,” Desai said.

The AUDA board also moved a proposal to appoint consultant for the Business Process Reengineering (BPR) of the urban development authority to support its transformation.

The board also took a number of decisions related to various town planning schemes within its jurisdiction. ENS