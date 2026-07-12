Films should create conversations, not just entertainment, says Nandita Das

While delivering the 17th Dr. Lalita Iyer Memorial Lecture at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) on Friday, Das spoke about how her experiences in social work shaped her career in cinema and why she believed films should create conversations instead of just entertainment. (Fb/ AMA)

Written by Yashaswi Singh

After a diverse work history that spans decades, actor and director Nandita Das said independent cinema often had stronger stories in comparison to mainstream films, whose sets felt unreal.

Das admitted that she never truly enjoyed working on large commercial productions. Without naming anyone, she said many “small films” were shot with budgets of around Rs 20 lakh, and their teams lived in the houses of locals instead of luxury hotels. “Usually, actors are drawn towards characters. I was always drawn to the story and what it was trying to say,” she said.

Sharing stories from films she acted in, Das said she gradually realised the true power of cinema. “Films were not the only thing I was interested in. It was the conversations sparked after the film that also interested me,” she said.