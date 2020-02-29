NAMO e-tablets — False allegations, admit mistake: Chudasama hits back at Oppn

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Gujarat Education minister. (File) Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Gujarat Education minister. (File)

A day after the state government faced allegations of acquiring NAMO (New Avenues of Modern Education) e-tablets for college students at a higher rate than market prices, and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani issued a statement denying any irregularities, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Friday demanded an apology from the Leader of Opposition in the House, Paresh Dhanani, for the “false” allegations.

The issue was raised during the Zero Hour of the budget session of the Gujarat Assembly on Friday, when Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama challenged the Opposition to get tablets with similar specifications. He went on to list out specifications of the tablets including dual sim, voice calling, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB internet memory, 5 mega pixel back camera, 2 megapixel front camera and android 7 operating system.

The Opposition on Thursday had alleged that the NAMO e-tablets distributed to first-year college students by the state Education department, are available on online merchant Alibaba at a cost of 19.56 dollars each — roughly Rs 1,400 — against the cost of Rs 6,667 (including GST and transportation costs) paid by the state government to Lenovo Private Limited.

“It is false information circulated by Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani among the media and public. The product and price quoted by the Opposition is only for the touch screen. It is our open challenge to get tablets with similar specifications, not at Rs 1,400 but even for Rs 2,000. Since you have defamed Gujarat, the Opposition needs to admit their mistake for the allegation worth Rs 150 crore. Apologise and clarify it in the House, as well as in the media,” the Education Minister demanded.

He stated that if the allegations were proved correct, he would recover the remaining amount from the Education department. In response, LoP Paresh Dhanani said, “I need to verify the available information and what has been quoted in the House. I would not hesitate to apologise if these allegations are incorrect.” CM Vijay Rupani added that Dhanani would be given time to do so.

In its 2017-’18 budget, the state government had announced a scheme of handing tablets at a price of Rs 1,000 each against the claimed market price of Rs 7,000- Rs 8,000 to all students who had cleared Class 12 in academic year 2016-’17 and were pursuing degree/ diploma courses in any college or university in the state.

In the first year of the scheme, the state government in its financial budget had made an allocation of over Rs 150 crore. Two companies, Acer and Lenovo, were shortlisted through the tendering process. However, only Lenovo is supplying tablets to the state government this year with

an increased budget of roughly Rs 200 crore.

