Names of all Indians above 18 years old should appear in electoral rolls, says CEC

“The aim of the Election Commission is that the names of every Indian citizen above the age of 18 years should appear in the electoral rolls, and that they go to vote,” India’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said on Friday.

He was speaking during a press briefing after a meeting of the Electoral Literacy Club at the AUDA Auditorium in Ahmedabad.

“These include the youth or elderly of our family, of any religion, whether it’s women, men, divyangjan (specially abled) or LGBT,” the CEC said.

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“More than 11 lakh booth level officers (BLOs) and 15 lakh booth level agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties are involved in this initiative.”