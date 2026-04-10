Name dropped post SIR: 2nd time in a week, Gujarat HC seeks inclusion of voter’s name

The petitioner also specifically indicated the page numbers to the court to show that residents of the apartment complex had been included in a series of verified voters together, the court order noted.

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday directed the State Election Commission to include the name of a man from the Chharvada assembly constituency in the electoral roll for the upcoming Vapi Municipal Corporation polls, scheduled to be held on April 26, after his name was found to have been excluded from the list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The division bench of Justice NSS Gowda and Justice JL Odedra, which passed the second such order this week, was hearing a petition filed by Shashankkumar Mishra, who claimed that his name had been deleted from the voter list for the Chharvada constituency in the month of December 2025 and, at his request, it was included in the preliminary electoral rolls of February 17, 2026. Mishra’s case is that despite this fact, his name was found to have been excluded from the electoral roll prepared for the Vapi Municipal Corporation.