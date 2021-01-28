Naliya shivers at 3.4° C, IMD says cold wave to continue in state

The forecast for Ahmedabad issued by the weather department is very likely to witness a minimum temperature of around 12 degrees Celsius with clear sky. (Representational)

Cold wave conditions continued to prevail in various parts of the state, with Naliya in Kutch district recording a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state, on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning thay severe cold wave condition is very likely to continue in Kutch along with cold wave conditions in Bhavnagar, Porbandar and Rajkot till Saturday.

On Wednesday, areas that recorded lower than normal minimum temperatures were Kandla Airport at 8 degrees Celsius, Keshod 8.2, Deesa 8.5, Gandhinagar 9, Rajkot 9.8, Valsad 10, Vallabh Vidyanagar 10.1, Mahuva 10.3, Bhuj 10.4, Ahmedabad, Kandla Port and Bhavnagar at 11, Amreli 11.2, Vadodara and Porbandar at 11.6.

