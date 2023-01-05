Naliya shivers at 2 degrees Celsius, lowest in 10 years

Gujarat recorded its lowest temperature of the season on Thursday as Naliya in Kutch shivered at 2 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest in the state since 2012, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“This is the lowest temperature recorded so far (this season) and also probably the lowest in the past 10 years. Naliya recorded the lowest of 0.2 degree Celsius in 2012,” India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional director Manorama Mohanty told The Indian Express.

The minimum temperature recorded in Naliya is 8 degrees below normal. The daytime temperature was 24.7 degrees Celsius, also 3 degrees below normal.

The state is witnessing high velocity cold winds which, as per the weather department, will continue till Friday. The temperature is expected to rise across the state from Saturday.

“The wind velocity is very high due to steep pressure gradient… Strong winds will decline from day after tomorrow (Saturday) and thus the temperature,” said Mohanty.

The highest deviation from normal in maximum temperature was recorded in Bhavnagar at 22.9 degrees Celsius, which was 5 degrees below normal, followed by Vadodara at 25.4 degrees Celsius and Amreli at 24.6 degrees Celsius, both at 4 degrees below normal.

Other than Naliya, maximum temperature dropped to 3 degrees below normal at Bhuj (24.2) and Rajkot (24.9).

Night temperature in Patan and Deesa was 6.9 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees below normal. Other centres that recorded night temperatures below 10 degrees were Gandhinagar (9.4), Kandla Airport (8), Dahod (9.4) and Narmada (9.9).

The temperature is expected to increase from Friday, the IMD official stated. “The cold weather conditions are expected till tonight. From tomorrow (Friday), it will rise by 2-4 degrees. While from tonight (Thursday), temperature will rise in South Gujarat and from Friday night in the entire state,” Mohanty added.