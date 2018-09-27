Naliya Gangrape: Dave probe panel gets extension, asked to submit report by December

The commission’s term was ending on September 30. However, it had written to the state government seeking extension up to March 31, 2019. The commission’s term was ending on September 30. However, it had written to the state government seeking extension up to March 31, 2019.

The Gujarat government has granted second extension to the Justice (retired) A L Dave Commission that is probing the alleged gangrape of a 21-year-old woman from Kothara village of Abdasa taluka in Kutch district, also known as Naliya gangrape case. With the latest extension, the new deadline set for the judicial commission to submit its report to the state government is December 31.

The commission’s term was ending on September 30. However, it had written to the state government seeking extension up to March 31, 2019. The state government, however, granted extension till December 31, 2018. The commission was formed by the state government on March 16 last year when the Budget session of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly was in progress and the opposition Congress was cornering the ruling BJP over the issue.

Initially, the commission was asked to submit its report, “…as soon as possible, but not later than three months from the date of its first sitting.” Later, it was granted extension till September 30.

In January last year, a woman from Mumbai filed a complaint of gangrape at Naliya police station in Abdasa taluka of Kutch district. Police registered an FIR two days later, and booked 10 persons for allegedly gangraping her for more than a year between August 2015 and November 2016.

Some of the accused named in the FIR were former office bearers of the ruling BJP. After their alleged involvement in the case came to the fore, the BJP had suspended them from the party.

