Naliya gang-rape: No proof as victim turned hostile in Court, says panel; gives clean chit to probe authorities

A judicial commission led by retired Gujarat High Court judge A L Dave, appointed to inquire into the Naliya Gang-rape case of 2017, has concluded that it found no material to suggest that the alleged incident had occurred. Therefore, the commission said, there is no question of inquiring into other aspects of the alleged gang-rape.

With this conclusion, the Commission also cleared the state authorities of having committed any lapses into the investigation. To buttress its conclusion, the Commission put it on record that the complainant woman not only chose not to depose before it, but also turned hostile before the trial court in the case.

The Commission’s report, submitted to the state government in December last year, became public on Friday after it was tabled in the Gujarat Assembly.

In January 2017, a woman from Mumbai, who is a native of Kutch, filed a complaint of gang-rape at Naliya police station in Abdasa taluka of Kutch district. Police registered an FIR two days later and booked 10 persons for allegedly gang-raping her for more than a year between August 2015 and November 2016.

The Gujarat government appointed the judicial commission in March 2017 during the budget session of the Assembly under pressure from the Opposition Congress.

One of the main terms of reference of the Commission was to inquire into various aspects of the incidents of rape and to identify lapses, if any, on the part of the police or any other authority.

“The Commission has no material that point at any lapse on the part of the police or any other authority or person that contributed to the occurrence, when occurrence itself is doubtful,” the Commission said in its 179-page report.

In his report, Justice Dave strongly recorded the absence of the victim before him as a witness and also pointed out that she turned hostile in front of a trial court, before arriving at his conclusion.

“…neither the victim nor her husband appeared before the Commission to say anything about the incident. On the contrary, the material produced…indicate that the victim has not supported the prosecution case during the trial and was declared hostile. She has given a total go-by to her story, even about the occurrence of rape.”

The report also said, “After the prosecution was launched, when it came to trial, the prosecutrix took a U-turn and did not support the prosecution case which was launched after a detailed investigation. The prosecution will meet its own legal fate but the fact remains that the Commission has no material to conclude on the question whether the alleged incident occurred or did not occur.”

The commission placed on record the arguments before it by advocate Rahul Sharma on behalf of FCCNI. Regarding the victim turning hostile before the trial court, Sharma had argued that aspect of victim protection does not seem to have been properly observed or implemented in the case.

“…the victim had turned hostile before the Sessions court and nobody has probed into question what led to this hostility,” read the report while recording Sharma’s arguments before the Commission.

In the report, the Commission stated, “Although the Naliya incident attained heights of public attention and agitation by media and social organisations, unfortunately, the Commission does not have any material to come to a specific conclusion that the alleged incident occurred or did not occur…Despite providing several opportunities, no person has ever approached this Commission, who has some knowledge about the incident at Naliya or who can even say that such incident occurred. The victim has chosen not to appear before this Commission at all. This victim has made allegations of being victimised and raped by several persons on several occasions which would have led to investigation, prosecution and a trial and a decision from a competent criminal court, resulting in conviction or acquittal of the accused. But, because the incident received unprecedented attention by the media and the society, this Commission came to be appointed.”

Apart from police officers involved in the investigation and the Chairperson of Gujarat State Women’s Commission Leelaben Ankoliya, the Dave Commission recorded evidence of Meenakshiben Joshi and Jharnaben Pathak, who filed the affidavit on behalf of the Forum of Concerned Citizens for Naliya Incident (FCCNI), which was formed by some civil rights activists in Ahmedabad. FCCNI produced various media reports as evidence before the Commission to assist it in the inquiry.

The report says FCCNI produced five video clippings before the Commission related to the case. Two of these clippings were of former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela in which he was allegedly making claims that he has proof and names of the miscreants of the Naliya scandal. He also claimed, at the relevant time in the past, that he would send the proof in the form of a CD to Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

However, the Commission has termed Vaghela’s claims as ‘empty’, and said that a seasoned politician like Vaghela should chose to submit such evidence before proper authority.

Dismissing the records provided by FCCNI, the Commission said that most of them were based on media reports. “It is clear that the Forum was overawed and swayed by the media reports,” read the report.

Probe Commission’s Recommendations

To check occurrence of gang rape incidents of similar nature, the Commission has made several recommendations to the state government. Some of them are as following.

Police authorities should mobilise its resources and increase the number of women police personnel deployed near school and college premises and at workplaces of women.

While conducting medical examination on a lady victim, a lady police officer/lady health worker must be present. Health department should ensure availability of lady doctors at its hospitals.

Introduce a subject in the curriculum of schools and colleges on the subjects of gender equality, prevention of discrimination against women, and outrage and exploitation of women.

Bring laws to prohibit advertisements, TV serials, films, sites, SMS, MMS, Facebook and WhatsApp chatting etc that cause injury to the self respect of women and portrays the bodies of women as if they were chattel.