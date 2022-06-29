Nalin Pandya becomes first Gujarati to join Oscars committee

Nalin Kumar Pandya, a film-maker of Indian-origin, has been invited to join the Oscars committee by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as its member for the year 2022, becoming the first Gujarati to be inducted by The Academy.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is the body that represents Oscars each year.

Talking about his selection, Pandya said, “I feel honored -and empowered. Somehow many years ago I chose a path that was difficult and unwalkable. Today is a glory day. What I did in my solitude finally echoes in multitudes. Thank you, Academy, for believing in my cinema and encouraging me to go on. I am super excited about this new beginning. A new journey commences today.”

“It’s ( The Academy selection) a huge recognition for me. I was invisible to the rest of India, but very visible to the world. Huge honour, finally what I have been doing for 17 years alone, somewhere is echoed by big directors,” he said.

Pandya has been selected on the basis of the two films which he has directed, “Samsara” (2001) and his recent Gujarati film, Chhello Show (The Last Film Show) (2021), “which are creative magical moments across the world”, as per the Oscars website.

His movie ‘The Last Film Show’, which is supposed to release in India post September, became the first Indian movie to be acquired by American studio Samuel Goldwyn Films.

“I am super happy that my films are seen worldwide. I am super sad that nobody in India cares for my movies. It is very hard to release them. We are entertainment driven, star driven, industry driven, one kind of cinema. I don’t mean to say it’s like an art house or festival.. I mean just different kinds of cinema,” added Pan Nalin.

“The saddest part….for my last movie, Chhello Show, we had the biggest Hollywood distributors….we had more than 40 countries, even the small countries like Taiwan and Singapore, but as we speak now, we don’t have any distributors (for the film) in India,” Pandya added.

According to the Oscars official website, “The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is extending invitations to join the organisation to 397 artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures.”

Alongwith Pandya, Tamil Star Suriya, Bollywood actress Kajol, Oscar-nominated documentary makers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas, and Indian American ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ producer Adiya Sood have been inducted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as the new members for this year, as per the Oscars official site.