Vadodara: Naina Dalal exhibition has first stop at MS University

Dalal has, for the first time, exhibited all her artwork including those she created during her stay in London, which were displayed for the very first time. Dalal has, for the first time, exhibited all her artwork including those she created during her stay in London, which were displayed for the very first time.

One of India’s oldest woman printmakers, Naina Dalal began her all-India university tour exhibiting her work of over 50 years, from her alma mater MS University in Vadodara on Thursday. The three-day exhibition titled “Images, Words and People: The Art of Naina Dalal”, which was inaugurated by MSU Chancellor Subhangini Raje Gaekwad, culminated on Sunday.

The exhibition showcased Dalal’s paintings dating back to 1961 to her recent works, featuring female characters, exploring the life and journey of a woman with respect to societal norms. Some of her artwork is the reflection of times she had spent in Vadodara. “There are constant images from my childhood which keep coming back to me. Most of my work is a reflection of things I have seen in reality. The way the society functions, the way people are,” the pioneering artist said.

Dalal has, for the first time, exhibited all her artwork including those she created during her stay in London, which were displayed for the very first time. Her book “Naina Dalal: Contemporary Indian Printmaker” was also launched here. “My deep concern with society and with human life, animals and nature are reflected in my works. My work addresses issues of female foeticide,

oppression and aggression against women including consequences of natural and man-made disasters, violence, inequality and the plight of innocent people,” she said.

“I also reflect on human nature in a society which is fraught with misunderstanding and intolerance, hoping to find reasons and rationale for human existence. What I try to evoke through my artistic expression is compassion, a timeless discourse which transcends time and space that can be identified universally. I have practised the medium of lithography, etching and collagraphy for the past 50 years and enjoy playing with texture, light and visual language of linearity and bas-relief in a sculpturesque manner,” she added.

The idea of the university tour which was conceived at Jamia Millia Islamia, has now been planned with Kolkata as its next stoppage.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App