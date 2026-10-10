Police follow CCTV trail, crack Rs 3.70-crore gold heist at Nadiad station in 24 hours

In the Nadiad case, the passenger was allegedly robbed of his bag containing around 2.710 kg of gold and other valuables worth Rs 3.70 crore on the station’s foot overbridge. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A bag containing gold worth over Rs 3 crore disappeared from the premises of the Nadiad railway station on October 3.

By the next day, CCTV footage at a railway station foot overbridge took the police on a trail of a Rs 3.70-crore gold haul to Viramgam. A former railway employee and three others were arrested within 24 hours of the alleged theft and the goods recovered, police said on Friday.

The Western Railway’s (WR) Vadodara division cited the case on Friday to emphasise that CCTV surveillance has helped uncover 55 cases of passenger-property theft in 2026 so far. A total of 68 accused have been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), while stolen property worth Rs 3.83 crore has been recovered, the WR said in a statement.