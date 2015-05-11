Nadiad shooting: Cops say FIR contradicts evidence

Nobody has been arrested in the case so far, police said.

As investigation into the murder of the ex-councillor of Nadiad town in Kheda district continues, police said they were trying to verify the sequence of events presented in the FIR filed with the Nadiad town police station by the victim’s brother. As per the FIR, the incident involves the shooting and killing of Sajid Vora, president of the minority cell of the BJP Yuva Morcha, outside the temple after altercation over parking of a two-wheeler.

Police said that the site of the incident — where the victim was shot — was instead inside the temple premises and contradicted the facts presented in the FIR. Nobody has been arrested in the case so far, police added.

The incident was reported to have taken place at 2 am on Saturday in which Vora, who has in the past served as the councilor of the locality where a Dalaram Bapa temple is located, was killed when the temple priest.

Ashok Bhuria allegedly fired in self-defence from his licenced gun. In a counter FIR, it was stated that a mob attacked the temple and pelted stones forcing Bhuria to shoot. The bullet hit Vora who was allegedly leading the mob. Bhuria lived in the temple premises with his family, police said.

“We are investigating the matter. No arrests have been made so far. We are also trying to ascertain the veracity of facts in the FIR as scientific evidence suggest the victim was fired at inside the temple premises. The evidence of rioting and stone-pelting is established,” said Kheda SP Sachin Badshah.

