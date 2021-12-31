Nadi utsav concludes: Gujarat CM says govt provided basic amenities to citizens

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presided over the concluding ceremony of the five-day long ‘Nadi Utsav’ at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad Thursday evening.

The Nadi Utsav or River Festival as a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ to honour rivers was launched from Tapi river in Surat on December 26.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated the government has achieved its goal of providing basic amenities to the citizens. “The state government has also given importance to timely actions like protection of environment, clean-green environment, protection of rivers for clean water and enrichment of water resources. As our Prime Minister Narendra Modi said our rivers are the handiwork of the state as a natural resource for providing basic drinking water to the basic needs of the people,” quoting Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel an official release stated.

Applauding the campaign for river cleanliness and purity through river festival, the Chief Minister said that today even if we complete this river festival on the banks of Sabarmati River, our resolve to keep the river pure and holy will remain unchanged.

While thanking the government for making the rivers more useful through new dimensions including city beautification and all those who worked hard for the protection of the environment, the CM stated that the PM has given a new lease of life to the Sabarmati River through the construction of the riverfront.

Rushikesh Patel, Minister for Water Resources and Water Supply said that it is believed that this river festival will truly be synonymous with cleanliness and environmental protection as the Prime Minister has launched a universal campaign of “Ganga Safai”.