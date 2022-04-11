Nadabet project will create 5 lakh jobs in 10 years: Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who inaugurated the ‘Nadabet Indo-Pak Border’ touri-sm project in Banaskantha on Sunday said that the pilot project will provide employment to over 5 lakh youth in the next 10 years.

The ‘Nadabet Indo-Pak Border Darshan’ project has been started jointly by the Gujarat government’s Tourism Department and the Border Security Force (BSF), where tourists can get acquainted with stories of BSF personnel and also engage in a number of sports and recreational activities.

“I pay my homage to the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for he had come up with the idea of a multidimensional project for Nadabet. I see a vision that after 10 years, will give employment to at least 5 lakh youth in Banaskantha,” Shah said.

The project is located hardly a few kilometres away from the India-Pakistan international border. Also present at the inauguration with Shah was Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Shah also said that the border tourism project will not only boost tourism but also deter migration into India from villages at the border.

“This will not only promote tourism but also ensure that migration from border villages of India,which is a big problem, will stop,” Shah said.

“Until one comes here and sees for themselves, they cannot understand how our Jawans have been doing their duty under immensely difficult situations,” he further said.

“I have told the Gujarat tourism minister to promote Nadabet and ensure that more and more young children come here,” he added.

The Union minister also gave details of the tourism project and said that over 20 restaurants, a guest house, changing rooms, an auditorium with 500 seating capacity, decorative lighting system among other amenities have been developed at the centre.

“We have tried to ensure that at least 30% of the electricity consumed at the centre is generated from solar panels. The BSF gallery will showcase the valour of our forces and their artillery as well as sea and air strength. Efforts should be made that tourists don’t just come here for the daytime but stay the night as well,” said Shah.

He also lauded BSF’s efforts in safeguarding the borders.

“I pay my homage to the jawans of BSF who have laid down their lives while protecting the most treacherous borders of India amid severe conditions of minus 30 degrees of cold to 55 degrees of heat.” said the minister.