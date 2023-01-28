Gujarat performs poorly in credit access to exporters: NABARD report

Despite being a leading state in exports, Gujarat has performed “rather poorly in providing access to credit to exporters”, observed the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in its annual State Focus Paper for 2023-24.

The paper, unveiled last week at Gandhinagar, pointed out that Delhi, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal were ahead of Gujarat in providing credit.

“The states performing best in credit off-take include Delhi, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, which provide export credit of 5.31 per cent, 2 per cent and 1.08 per cent of the state GDP respectively, and significantly higher than the national average of 0.6 per cent.

On the other hand, leading export states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, which are comparable to Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in terms of providing banking facilities, have lagged because of providing relatively low export credit,” NABARD stated. It also suggested Gujarat to use the IFSC platform at GIFT City to boost credit flow to exporters.

The State Focus Paper quotes the NITI Aayog ‘Export Preparedness Index Report’ and states that Gujarat has an Export Credit to GSDP ratio of one per cent.

“The states aspiring to increase their exports should undoubtedly focus on increasing the export credit flow to the manufacturers, exporters and logistic firms to the tune of 5-6 per cent of the GDP. (The) Indian export industry and in particular Gujarat’s exporting units can receive significant boost by utilising the IFSC platform at GIFT City to enable various international financial services at competitive cost. Banking units and stock exchanges at IFSC, in coordination with other institutions like state and central government can play an important role towards this goal,” the paper stated.

Listing out measures that can be taken to tap the potential of GIFT City in enhancing Export credit, NABARD stated that the government should promote Indian exporters and importers to use IFSC exchanges for their fund-raising programme through issuance and listing of foreign currency bonds or any other offshore instrument.

Advertisement

It has also suggested permitting the Indian exporters to avail rupee denominated External Commercial Borrowings from IFSC Banking Units.

Close to 50 per cent of the total merchandise exports from Gujarat comprises five to six commodities such as petroleum products, organic chemicals, agro chemicals, drug formulations, dyes and plastic materials.

“The common aspect of these chief commodities of exports is their dependence on crude petroleum and natural gas, being the chief driver of exports from the state. Other ancillary industries depending on crude are fertiliser industry, synthetic fabrics, automobiles and chemicals. Therefore, a concentrated focus on meeting the credit needs of this critical sector shall ensure achieving higher growth rates of exports and contribute synergically to the ‘Make in India’ initiative as well,” the paper added.