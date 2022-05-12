scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Mystery ‘space debris’ found in three areas in Gujarat

Around 4.45 pm on Thursday, the first large, black metal ball, weighing around five kg, 'fell from the sky' in Bhalej, and thereafter in Khambholaj and Rampura.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
Updated: May 12, 2022 6:21:14 pm
space debris in gujarat, mysterious object falls from sky gujarat, gujarat cillage satellite falls, gujarat news, indian expressThe district police has summoned a team of FSL experts to begin a probe. (Express photo)

Fragments of suspected debris from space fell in three locations in Anand district — Bhalej, Khambholaj, and Rampura — on Thursday evening, leaving villagers curious. The district police have noted the incident and called in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts to begin a probe.

Around 4.45 pm on Thursday, the first large, black metal ball, weighing around five kg, fell in Bhalej, and thereafter in Khambholaj and Rampura — all located within 15 kilometers from each other. Villagers called in the local police, who have begun a probe.

Anand Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajiaan told The Indian Express that the metal ball was suspected to be satellite debris. Rajiaan said, “The first ball fell around 4.45 pm and shortly there were similar reports from two other locations… No injury or casualty has occurred as fortunately, the debris fell away from a house in Khambholaj while in the other two places it fell in an open area. We are not sure what kind of space debris this is but it has fallen from the sky as per accounts of villagers.”

Rajiaan said that the district police has summoned a team of FSL experts to begin a probe. “The FSL will arrive and conduct its probe. We have filed a ‘Note Case’ in the incident and will await the report of the FSL in the matter. Meanwhile, the officers of the district police are also trying to find out what the objects could possibly be,” Rajiaan said.

