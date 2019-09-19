MV Act in Gujarat: Deadline relaxed till Oct 15 for compulsory helmet rule

The Gujarat government on Wednesday decided to relax the deadline for compliance with the rules regarding helmets and PUC certificates till October 15. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday.

State Transport Minister RC Faldu told mediapersons after the meeting that all two-wheeler sellers will have to provide ISI-marked helmets free of cost along with bike or scooter to the customer, from Wednesday.

After implementing the newly amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act for two days in the state, the state government also decided to open 900 new Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres in the state, after taking into consideration the long queues at the existing PUC centres in cities.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, State Cabinet minister of Transport, RC Faldu, said that two-wheeler riders will be fined for not wearing helmet from October 15. Earlier, the state government had provided relief to motorists to avail PUC certificates till September 30 and high security registration certificates till October 15. The date for PUC certificates has also been extended to October 15.

“We have received information that there is shortage of helmets and people are facing difficulties. Keeping that in consideration, a cabinet meeting was held today (Wednesday) and a decision was taken by Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to extend the last date to get helmets to October 15. Similarly, long queues have been noticed outside PUC centres in cities. Therefore, the state government has decided to open 900 new PUC centres, for which tenders will be given on short notice in the next 10 days,” said Faldu.

The Gujarat government had earlier announced 50% and 70% cuts in penalty amounts for various violations under the recently amended MV Act. In two days, as many as 622 people were challaned only in Ahmedabad for not wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers.