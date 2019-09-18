MV Act in Gujarat: 4,500 violators issued challans; Rs 27.5L fine collected in 2 days

A day after the amended Motor Vehicles Act was implemented in the state, the Traffic Police Tuesday issued challans to over 4,500 violators in Ahmedabad and collected a mammoth fine of Rs 27.5 lakh within just two days.

“A total of 1,900 people were issued challans on the spot. Besides, 2,773 e-challans were also issued,” said Tejas Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (administration).

The largest number of offenders were those riding two-wheelers without helmets. Fine of Rs 3,11,000 was recovered from 622 of them. Moreover, Rs 90,000 was recovered from 398 who were penalised for parking illegally. A total of 362 people were caught triple riding on bikes and 226 were challaned for not wearing seatbelts.

Fifty people were penalised for driving vehicles without a licence, while 48 were fined for using black films on their car windows. Besides, 49 people were also fined for over stepping the traffic line.

“We will strictly implement the new traffic laws in the city,” said a traffic police constable.