Muslims lost Babri Masjid, won’t lose another mosque: Asaduddin Owaisi on Gyanvapi

Days after a local court in Varanasi ordered completion of videography survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh, Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Saturday said that Muslims in the country have lost Babri Masjid, but they will not lose another mosque.

“I want to tell you and the government that we have lost one Babri Masjid, but we will definitely not lose another mosque,” said Owasi said while addressing an Eid Milap programme in Ahmedabad.

He said after the court order on Babri Masjid, now it is the issues about Gyanvapi Masjid. The AIMIM leader said that Babri Masjid was snatched away “by trickery and by murdering justice”. “You will not be able to snatch another masjid,” he added as the audience applauded.

“I am standing by your side and saying with responsibility that Gyanvapi masjid was a mosque and will remain one,” he said citing a law passed by Parliament 1991 that prohibits any change in nature or character of a religious structure.

Read in Political Pulse | Delhi to Varanasi, the unlikely group of five Gyanvapi petitioners

Owaisi also alleged that the Opposition was being silent on the issue of Gyanvapi mosque, located near the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, as the Muslim community is not their vote bank.

“Has the Congress, Samajwadi Party or the BSP spoken about Gyanvapi masjid issue? Nobody did. Everyone is silent. They are silent because you are not their vote bank. if you are not aligned with the BJP, then why don’t you speak out,” he asked.

The AIMIM chief also made a remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “They are all talking about looking under the Taj Mahal and Gyanvapi. In fact, they are searching for Prime Minister’s degree —entire MA Political Science. The degree cannot be found and so it might be under the Taj Mahal or Gyanvapi…”

“Please do not take this to heart, Prime Minister… or else some encounter might happen. I am telling the media that I just made a joke,” he said.

Read in Explained | Court order on Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque site in Varanasi: history and context

Asking Muslims in Gujarat to become a “political force” and strengthen his party, Owaisi said, “The communal forces is not just limited to BJP, but also includes Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party. All of them wish that a Muslim remains a Muslim within his house and not outside. The beauty of our country is that it has no religion. It is the strength of this country. But these forces want that when you step out of your house, you leave your identify behind. The Constitution of India permits you to follow your culture.”

Calling to take Dalits and weaker sections of the society along, the AIMIM chief said, “Even today there are several Hindu brothers those who understand the messages of Mahatma Gandhi and Maulana Azad. They understand the beauty of this country which has a number of religions and languages.”

“This dark night will be a long one. If you want to light a lamp, then ensure that you help succeed politicians who can represent your voice,” Owaisi said.