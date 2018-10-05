Muslim wife of Hindu man abducted in Godhra

Nearly a day after a 24-year-old Muslim woman was abducted in broad daylight by sword-wielding men from a busy street in Godhra, police have not been able to trace her. Her husband, who is a Hindu, has accused his wife’s family of abducting her, alleging that they were against their inter-faith marriage.

While lodging a complaint against unknown people, Rajendra Senwa (25), the husband of Ujma Hafis Ismail Patel, had told police that he was suspicious of Ujma’s elder brother and father’s involvement in the abduction.

In his complaint, Senwa said that he was informed by his house owner that some unknown men from the minority community, driving in a Honda City and an i10 car, abducted Ujma from a crowded street while she was on her way to a beauty parlour near her home.

The entire abduction was captured in a CCTV camera and cellphones.

According to police, Ujma hails from Anand, while Rajendra’s family lives in Kheda. The two studied at MS Patel Arts college in Anand in 2013. After a courtship of five years, the two decided to get married. But fearing rejection from their families, they fled to Indore and got married in June this year. They returned to Godha in September and lived in a rented flat where Rajendra started working at a street foodcart, while Ujma took beautician classes at a beauty parlour.

Godhra police have dispatched teams to Kheda, Indore and Anand to search for Ujma. Police said that they found the house where Ujma’s family lived in Anand locked, and neighbours told them that the family had left the house two days ago.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App