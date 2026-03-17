‘9th from Muslim community’: State govt after organ donation of 51-yr-old woman who died in road accident

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THE FAMILY of a road accident victim – belonging to the Muslim community – has donated her organs at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, the state government said on Monday.
Jebunben, 51, was declared brain-dead after an accident near Keshod in Junagadh, a government statement said. The woman had been admitted to the civil hospital for treatment. Jebunben’s organ donation on Sunday yielded two kidneys and a liver, it added.
The statement said that the hospital, which has seen a total of 221 cadaver organ donations since 2020, “received the ninth organ donation from the Muslim community”.
“While the entire Muslim community is immersed in the worship of God during the holy month of Ramzan, the Chavda family of Junagadh has provided the highest example of ‘Khidmat-e-Khalq’ (service to humanity) by donating the organs of their beloved relative, Jebunben.”
The statement added that All India Muslim Welfare Association leader Yasminben Vora counselled the family.
Meanwhile, the hospital received two organ donations in a span of 14 hours. The family of a 25-year-old woman, who was also undergoing treatment at the hospital and was declared brain-dead on March 15, donated her organs.
The move resulted in the donation of two kidneys and one liver, which will be used for transplantation at the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC).
The statement said, “In 14 hours, two organ donations were carried out at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. In total, six patients received new organs.”
Since 2020, 231 individuals have donated 995 organs and tissues to 742 people at the hospital.
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