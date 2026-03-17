‘9th from Muslim community’: State govt after organ donation of 51-yr-old woman who died in road accident

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital records two organ donations within 14 hours, including a selfless gift from a Muslim family from Junagadh during the holy month of Ramzan.

THE FAMILY of a road accident victim – belonging to the Muslim community – has donated her organs at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, the state government said on Monday.

Jebunben, 51, was declared brain-dead after an accident near Keshod in Junagadh, a government statement said. The woman had been admitted to the civil hospital for treatment. Jebunben’s organ donation on Sunday yielded two kidneys and a liver, it added.

The statement said that the hospital, which has seen a total of 221 cadaver organ donations since 2020, “received the ninth organ donation from the Muslim community”.

“While the entire Muslim community is immersed in the worship of God during the holy month of Ramzan, the Chavda family of Junagadh has provided the highest example of ‘Khidmat-e-Khalq’ (service to humanity) by donating the organs of their beloved relative, Jebunben.”