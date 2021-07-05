Muslim cleric urges community to quell hatred, establish harmony

In his speech, Devla congratulated the organisers for the initiative and emphasised the need to have similar welfare efforts to help communities and to promote social harmony.

Presiding over an event to launch a mobile dental van by Gujarat Muslim Dentist Association (GMDA), a leading Muslim cleric from Gujarat – Mufti Ahmed Devla – called upon the community to do similar works for the sake of communities with harmony to quell the atmosphere of hatred in the country.

On the occasion, Devla also said that Muslims are too embroiled in their own problems to get into such activity as (forceful) religious conversion.

The mobile dental van is a joint effort of Muslim Medical Center, Vadodara and GMDA. The event to launch the van was held in Ahmedabad in the presence of some community people working mainly in the medical field. Devla presided over the event.

In his speech, Devla congratulated the organisers for the initiative and emphasised the need to have similar welfare efforts to help communities and to promote social harmony.

“People doing such works will get a lot of help from Allah. We just need to work with harmony… Currently, the kind of atmosphere which has cropped up in our country; the atmosphere of hatred can indeed be quelled by such service-oriented works,” said Devla, the founder of Jamiah Uloomul Quran (an Islamic educational organisation) and Al Mahmood General Hospital in Jambusar of Bharuch district.

On the issue of alleged forceful religious conversion in the country, Devla said, “This (issue of forceful) religious conversion… Who has got time to go to somebody and convert him/her? Poor Muslims are so embroiled in their own problems to do that (religious conversion) to anyone.”

The mobile dental van that was launched Sunday has been prepared at the estimated cost of around Rs 27 lakh.Convener of GMDA, Dr Bilal Sheth said, “The van will go in different parts of the state and provide different services like dental check up and treatment. It will also create awareness about tobacco and oral hygiene. The van, equipped with latest modern equipment, will provide services to people of all the communities.”