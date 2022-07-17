Murmu meets Gujarat BJP MLAs a day before presidential election

A day before the presidential election, the nominee of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Droupadi Murmu, met Gujarat BJP MLAs at a private club on the outskirts of Ahmedabad Sunday, seeking their support.

Murmu was scheduled to meet the MLAs on July 13 but her visit was postponed due to heavy rain and flooding in several parts of the state. She arrived at Ahmedabad airport in the afternoon where she was welcomed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil and senior ministers in the Gujarat government.

Murmu headed straight to the private club where almost all the BJP MLAs were present. Two MLAs — Sangeeta Patil and Purushottam Solanki — were absent owing to social and medical reasons respectively. Leaders from the party organisation like secretary (organisation) Ratnakar, general secretary Bhargav Bhatt, and vice-president Gordhan Zadaphia were also present on the occasion.

Murmu was accompanied by CM Patel, Paatil, Chief Whip of BJP in the Gujarat Assembly Pankaj Desai, BJP national secretary Rituraj Sinha and Union Minister Bharati Pawar on the dais.

The Sunday Profile | Droupadi Murmu: Raisina Calling

Murmu interacted with the gathering in her around 15-minute speech. In her speech, Pankaj Desai said, Murmu talked about Gujarat state and its leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Shyamji Krishna Varma, Sardarsinh Rana, Shyamji Krishna Varma, Ravishankar Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She also thanked Modi and Shah for nominating her as NDA’s presidential candidate.

Desai said that Sinha instructed the Gujarat BJP MLAs on the procedure to cast vote for the election. Notably, all the BJP MLAs are being trained and guided by the party authorities for the past two days on procedure to cast vote.

“All 111 BJP MLAs from Gujarat (in the 182-member Assembly) will vote for Murmu, we believe this and the MLAs have also assured this. Legislators from other parties can also vote for her. We even request them to vote for her,” state minister Rajendra Trivedi told reporters after the meeting.

He said Murmu is a towering example of women empowerment and the BJP’s approach to take all communities together.

“Murmu met her voters warmly and interacted with them. After a group photograph with MLAs from the Scheduled Tribes, she herself suggested having a group picture with all the MLAs present in the meeting,” Trivedi said.

“Despite being short of time, Murmuji came to meet her voters a day before the election,” the minister said, after the NDA’s nominee left for New Delhi along with state BJP president and Lok Sabha member CR Paatil.

Some MLAs said they were happy to have a woman candidate from a tribal community as the NDA’s presidential candidate and will ensure she wins with a huge majority.

“I believe it is a matter of pride for all of us…All the BJP MLAs from Gujarat are excited to have a woman candidate from the tribal community as the NDA’s presidential poll nominee. They will vote to ensure she wins with a huge majority,” former chief minister Vijay Rupani said.

The voting for the election will be held at Guajrat Assembly building between 10 am and 5 pm. In the current Gujarat Assembly, BJP has 111 members against Congress’s 63. BharatiyaTribal Party (BTP) has two members and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has got one member. One member is an independent. Four seats are vacant due to different reasons.

The Opposition’s presidential poll nominee Yashwant Sinha visited Gujarat on July 8 as part of his campaign to seek support of the Congress MLAs from the state.

Earlier, Murmu had served as the governor of Jharkhand. If elected, she will be the first tribal woman to hold the office of the president.

–With PTI