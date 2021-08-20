Murder, suicide bid in Ahmedabad: Man killed mother, uncle due to financial constraints, says police

A day after police discovered bodies of two elderly people inside a house in Isanpur of Ahmedabad along with a 39-year-old man who allegedly attempted suicide, police said that the accused man had killed his family members due to financial difficulties.

Police said Varun Pandya (39), a resident of Suman Sajni Society in Isanpur was rescued by the police Wednesday night after he allegedly stabbed himself in the stomach multiple times, in an alleged suicide bid. During the rescue process, police found bodies of Vandana Pandya, mother of Varun and Amul Pandya, uncle of Varun, in decaying state.

Police said Varun had stabbed his mother and uncle on August 16 and had been living with the two bodies for the past two days in the

house. Police said Varun’s father had died a few years ago and he was unemployed and unmarried. The family used to survive on the pension of Amul Pandya, a retired AMC employee.

“The accused had killed his family members on August 16 and then he allegedly tried to die by suicide by strangulation and hanging twice but he was unable to. On Wednesday night, he called one of his relatives and said that he has killed his mother and uncle and he has been trying to kill himself but he is unable to do so. The relative then informed the police and by the time police team reached the house, the accused had stabbed himself in the stomach using a knife, allegedly after being disturbed by the presence of two bodies,” said JV Rana, police inspector, Isanpur police station.

“We have taken him to LG Hospital where he is in recovery phase. A case of murder has been lodged against him. Investigation has revealed that the accused took the extreme step of murder and attempted suicide allegedly due to financial constraints faced by the family,” the inspector added.