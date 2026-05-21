Gujarat murder convict who did films with Big B, Aamir, Mohanlal arrested after 12 years on the run

He was convicted of murder in 2008, and six years later, he jumped parole and vanished.

For a decade or more, Hemant Nagindas Purshottamdas Modi hid in plain sight, seemingly not recognised by anyone – including the millions who watched him in several big-budget films, as well as plays and web series.

On the big screen, Hemant Modi appeared alongside superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal – and also Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sara Ali Khan.

And then, his luck ran out. Real-life caught up, cutting short his dream reel life.

On Thursday, the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police swooped on premises near the city’s Gheekanta Metro Station. There, they found Hemant Modi, fugitive from justice since 2014 – known in his current world as Spandan Modi, 54-year-old actor.