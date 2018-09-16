Murder bid at Surat railway station: Shooter held

Police sources said that Shaikh, a resident of Limbayat in Surat, hails from Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh. (Image for representational purpose) Police sources said that Shaikh, a resident of Limbayat in Surat, hails from Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh. (Image for representational purpose)

Surat Railway Police has arrested Sarfaraz Shaikh alias Tiger who had allegedly tried to kill 25-year-old gangster Yusuf Khan on Thursday night at Surat railway station moments after he alighted from a train. Khan, who received three bullets, managed to survive and his condition is said to be stable now.

Acting on a tip-off, the railway police arrested 26-year-old Shaikh from Tarsali Dhanyavi Chokdi in Vadodara late on Friday night and recovered a country-made pistol from his possession. He was brought to Surat and was sent to five-day police remand by a local court here.

“We have arrested Shaikh from Vadodara. Another accused who was present with Shaikh during the time of the incident has been identified as Saddam. He is still absconding. Shaikh told us that he got the firearm from Saddam. We are looking for Saddam and he will be arrested soon,” Surat Railway Police Inspector S J Rajput said.

Police sources said that Shaikh, a resident of Limbayat in Surat, hails from Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh. He was earlier arrested in a robbery case and many criminal cases have been registered against him at several police stations in Surat city. He was recently released from jail on bail.

“There was a quarrel between Khan and Shaikh at their native place in Uttar Pradesh, over some unknown reason. Khan and his friends had beaten up Shaikh. After returning to Surat, Shaikh had hatched a plan to kill Khan. Following which, he kept a watch on Khan’s activities, and on Thursday evening he fired at him at Surat railway station just after he alighted from Ranakpur Express,” Rajput added.

Shaikh, police said, is a member of a local gang, run by Hashim Siddiqui, against whom several criminal cases have been registered.

According to the police, Yusuf used to work with Hashim Siddiqui earlier, but a couple of years ago, he parted with him over some dispute and formed his own gang. Sources said that Hashim, with the help of his gang members, was involved in land grabbing and also act as a mediator in property dispute.

Yusuf and his gang members are also allegedly involved in theft, robbery and extortion.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App