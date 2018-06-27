Murder at Vadodara school: Scared, students skip school

Police have said that the 16-year-old student has confessed to killing his junior in order to defame the school. (Representational Image) Police have said that the 16-year-old student has confessed to killing his junior in order to defame the school. (Representational Image)

The school in Vadodara city, where a class IX student was stabbed to death allegedly by his senior last Saturday, reopened on Monday but no students turned up. On Tuesday, three days after the murder, only three students turned up despite school authorities and District Education Office calling up parents of the students and urging them to send their wards to the school.

“We have started making calls to every parent to convince them that the school is safe for their children. Parents are scared and so are the students,” said Education Inspector M N Patel, adding that the government-aided school had strictly adhered to all the guidelines for safety measures in the premises.

The three students, who came to attend classes on Tuesday, were accompanied by their parents, who waited for all the classes to get over.

More than 1,000 students are enrolled in the higher secondary Gujarati-medium school, which has classes till class XII and runs two shifts. “Parents are very reluctant to let their children continue their studies at the school. But we will continue to counsel them and urge them to send their children to the school,” Patel added.

On Saturday, a 15-year-old student was found murdered with 22 stab wounds in the school toilet. A class X student, whose bag containing several sharp-edged weapons was found near the crime scene, was detained. Police have said that the 16-year-old has confessed to killing his junior in order to defame the school.

“To keep a tab on every student and what he or she is carrying in their bags could be difficult, but we will be more alert. We will try to convince parents that one incident doesn’t make the school prone to crimes,” one of the trustees from the school said.

Since Saturday, police have been deployed outside the school. The victim’s family has been protesting outside the school, demanding security.

Accused takes psycho test

The 16-year-old, accused of killing his junior, underwent Rorschach test, a psychological test, on Tuesday as per the orders of the Juvenile Justice Board. The test, which includes physical, mental and psychological evaluation for underlying thought disorder, will go on for a week.

Vadodara police had said that during confession the accused did not show any remorse and has a history of temperamental issues.

