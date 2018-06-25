Murder at Vadodara School: Accused student undergoes age tests

Police have said that he killed the class IX student, who he didn’t know, to malign the school’s reputation. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana) Police have said that he killed the class IX student, who he didn’t know, to malign the school’s reputation. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana)

The class X student, who, police claimed, has confessed to killing a class IX student in his school toilet in Vadodara city, was sent to an observation home here on Saturday after undergoing medical examination, including radiology and sonography, to confirm that he is a juvenile.

Police had said that given the gruesomeness and the brutality of the murder, they would take legal recourse to see that the accused is tried as an adult and not a juvenile.

The accused, who is said to be 16 years old, had allegedly stabbed his junior 22 times on Friday afternoon before escaping. He was detained from Valsad. Police have said that he killed the class IX student, who he didn’t know, to malign the school’s reputation.

“Looking at the evidence that we have gathered, it seems he intended to kill more than one student and had no particular student in mind as such. The victim just happened to meet him and he coaxed him to accompany him to the washroom and killed him. We have two students who had witnessed the crime,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police S G Patil.

Meanwhile, the police said that they have started seizing evidence against the accused and recording the statements of the eye-witnesses.

“We have seized evidence that include his blood-stained clothes that he had given to his grandmother before fleeing the city. He had also left one of his footwear on the adjacent terrace of the school while trying to flee, and another footwear was recovered from his home,” said Patil, who is also the investigating officer.

“We are also joining the dots to trace and affirm how he reached Valsad to his aunt’s home along with his father,” he added.

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama met the victim’s parents at Bakrol in Anand district on Saturday. He handed them a cheque of Rs 2 lakh, donated by the Vadodara Primary School Teachers’ Association.

