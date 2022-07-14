Murder accused advocate arrested from new secretariat building in Gandhinagar

The Gandhinagar Police’s Local Crime Branch (LCB) arrested an advocate, who was wanted in a murder case in Jamnagar, from the high security area of New Secretariat in the capital city Tuesday.

According to police, Sanjaysinh Keshur, a resident of Nadhuna village in Jamnagar, was arrested by an LCB team from the new secretariat building in Sector 10 after the accused arrived to appear for an interview for notary position in the secretariat office.

Keshur is accused of killing one Shivubha Bhatti from Konza village in April, allegedly after the nephew of the deceased man fell in a relationship with the accused’s niece from Nadhuna village.

“The accused was wanted in two criminal cases of murder and rioting in Jamnagar. Around three months ago, the accused had killed an elderly man. We received an input that he was arriving at the new secretariat office and a team picked him up,” said a senior official of Gandhinagar LCB.