What happened when the lone municipality fire truck went to ‘wash’ a BJP MLA’s house in Gujarat’s Dahod

The MLA's house is nearly 25 kms from the fire station which has just one fire tender.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 01:43 PM IST
dahod MLAA fire truck stationed outside the MLA's house. (AI-enhanced photo)
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A BJP MLA allegedly summoning a fire tender from the Devgadh Baria municipality in Dahod district to “wash his house” has kicked up a controversy, at a time when the state’s water reserves are under pressure after a deficit monsoon.

The MLA’s house is nearly 25 kms from the fire station which has just one fire tender.

Videos of firemen spraying water on his house in absence of any fire, went viral after which the municipality took a charge from the MLA.

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BJP leader and President of Devgadh Baria Municipality Dharmesh Kalal confirmed that Khabad had “summoned” the fire tender for cleaning purpose. He clarified that the cleaning was stopped “within 15 seconds as soon as officials informed the fire officer about the deployment”.

He also added that the municipality recovered Rs 2700 as charges from the MLA after controversy.

Sources said, Khabad, a former minister was recuperating in hospital from a major surgery when the truck was summoned allegedly to “wash” his house in Dhanpur-Pipero area of Devgadhbaria town ahead of Diwali.

Most Gujaratis take up deep cleaning of their homes during Diwali, sometimes washing them.

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However, the timing makes the episode harder to dismiss as Gujarat is dealing with uneven and deficient rainfall, leaving water storage in several reservoirs under pressure.

Sources within the BJP say that Khabad, a four-time MLA, who recently underwent a kidney transplant surgery has been “advised to observe meticulous hygiene” and since he had been “away for over two months for treatment, the house was locked and needed cleaning”. The incident, however, has made for another awkward moment for the BJP, which has already witnessed a defeat during the recent bypolls of the Municipality following a rebellion against Kalal.
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Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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