What happened when the lone municipality fire truck went to ‘wash’ a BJP MLA’s house in Gujarat’s Dahod

A BJP MLA allegedly summoning a fire tender from the Devgadh Baria municipality in Dahod district to “wash his house” has kicked up a controversy, at a time when the state’s water reserves are under pressure after a deficit monsoon.

The MLA’s house is nearly 25 kms from the fire station which has just one fire tender.

Videos of firemen spraying water on his house in absence of any fire, went viral after which the municipality took a charge from the MLA.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

BJP leader and President of Devgadh Baria Municipality Dharmesh Kalal confirmed that Khabad had “summoned” the fire tender for cleaning purpose. He clarified that the cleaning was stopped “within 15 seconds as soon as officials informed the fire officer about the deployment”.