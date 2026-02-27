Municipal corporations across Ahmedabad to develop ‘Namo Gaurav Parks’: Govt

A range of components has been proposed for Namo Gaurav Park, including children’s play zones, theme-based landscaping and green zones, fitness and sports areas.

The Gujarat government has decided to develop theme-based ‘Namo Gaurav Parks’ across municipal corporations in the state, with Rs 20 crore allocated in the state Budget under the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department, officials said on Friday.

Citing rapid urban growth in Gujarat’s cities that has increased the demand for quality recreational spaces, while shrinking open areas have intensified the need for vibrant community spaces that support health, well-being and cultural activities, the state government announced these parks to provide facilities for sports, fitness, cultural activities, ecological features and technology-enabled amenities, enhancing urban life while supporting climate conservation through increased green cover, biodiversity and improved microclimatic conditions.