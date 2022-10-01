scorecardresearch
Municipal commissioners of Surat, Vadodara transferred

Banchha Nidhi Pani, the municipal commissioner of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), has been appointed as the municipal commissioner of Vadodara.

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, the municipal commissioners of Surat and Vadodara have been transferred by the state government.

Banchha Nidhi Pani, the municipal commissioner of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), has been transferred and appointed as the municipal commissioner of Vadodara, a notification from the general administration department stated on Saturday.

By the same notification, Shalini Agarwal, municipal commissioner of Vadodara Municipal Corporation, has been transferred and will replace Pani at the SMC.

