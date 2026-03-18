Mundra Port receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

An investigation will be launched into the threat mail, police said. (File photo)

The Mundra Port in Gujarat on Wednesday morning received a bomb threat via email claiming that the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage tanks at the port would be targeted by an explosion.

This was part of the same email that threatened an explosion at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

As soon as the Kutch West police received information of the threat mail, the Mundra police, Special Operations Group (SOG), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Dog Squad were dispatched to the port. They conducted a thorough check of the entire premises of the tank farm, but found nothing suspicious.