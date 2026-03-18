Mundra Port receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

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The Mundra Port in Gujarat on Wednesday morning received a bomb threat via email claiming that the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage tanks at the port would be targeted by an explosion.
This was part of the same email that threatened an explosion at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.
As soon as the Kutch West police received information of the threat mail, the Mundra police, Special Operations Group (SOG), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Dog Squad were dispatched to the port. They conducted a thorough check of the entire premises of the tank farm, but found nothing suspicious.
Kutch (West) S P Vikas Sunda said, “There was a bomb threat email directed at Mundra Port. Teams were sent to check out the premises of the LPG tanks, but nothing suspicious was found.” The threat was later declared as a hoax. An investigation will be launched into the threat mail, police said.
A police official confirmed to The Indian Express that the threat email had specifically described the LPG storage tanks a target of a “missile attack”.
The threat comes at a crucial time when the international fuel supply chain has been disrupted due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran in response to the attack launched by the US and Israel on February 28. Fighting has halted shipments via the world’s most important oil artery, the Strait of Hormuz, which handles 20% of global oil and LNG supply. Only two Indian-flagged LPG ships, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of the blockade.
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