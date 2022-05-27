Mundra Port: 52 kg cocaine worth Rs 500 crore seized

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 52 kilogram of cocaine drugs worth around Rs 500 crore, hidden in a consignment of salt, at the Mundra Port in Kutch of Gujarat, an official said Thursday.

According to the DRI, it had launched “Operation Namkeen” after getting a tip-off that a consignment of salt shipped from Iran to Mundra port might contain narcotics. On May 24, DRI officials intercepted a consignment of around 25 mega tonnes of common salt at Mundra Port shipped from Iran.

“During the examination, some bags were found to be suspicious, as a substance in powder form having a distinct smell was found in them. Samples were drawn from those suspected bags and testing was conducted by officials of Directorate of Forensic Sciences, the Gujarat government, who reported the presence of cocaine in these samples. Thus far, 52 kg of cocaine has been recovered by DRI. Examination and seizure proceedings under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985 are in progress. Roles of various persons involved in the said import consignment are also being investigated by DRI,” the statement said.

The seizure came a month after the DRI recovered 260 kg of heroin worth Rs 1,300 crore during a raid at a container station near the Kandla port.

In September 2021, the DRI, in the single largest heroin haul in India to date, seized around 3,000 kg of the drug, believed to have originated in Afghanistan and worth about Rs 21,000 crore in global markets, from two containers at the port. —With PTI inputs