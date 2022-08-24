Mundra drug haul case: Two Afghans granted transfer to UP jail by special NIA court in Ahmedabad

A special NIA court in Ahmedabad has granted the plea of two Afghan nationals accused in the Mundra drug haul case to be transferred to the Central Jail in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh from the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat.

Murtuza Hakimi alias Shail Khan alias Mohanammad Faisal and Alokozai Mohammad Khan alias Saif Khan, both Afghan nationals, had sought the transfer primarily on the ground that a case is pending against them in Uttar Pradesh.

The two Afghan nationals are accused in three cases being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A case was registered against the two Afghan nationals, among others, under Sections 8(c) and 23 of the NDPS Act and Sections 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act in relation to the nearly 3,000kg Mundra drug haul incident last year. Apart from this, the NIA is also investigating an FIR registered under Section 21(c) of the NDPS Act at Garhshankar police station in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on July 1, 2021. It was during the investigation of the Hoshiarpur case that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized 10.2kg cocaine, 11kg powder heroin and 38kg of black-coloured narcotic substances from a premises rented by Murtuza and Alokozai in Gautam Buddha Nagar in September last year. The DRI had filed a case under the NDPS Act, 1985, in relation to the seizure. Later, the NIA took over the investigation of the three cases together.

While hearing the petition of the Afghan nationals last week, special NIA judge Shubhada Krishnakant Baxi stated that “the grounds canvassed herein seeking transfer to the Jail at Noida, Uttar Pradesh… are quite genuine and valid, which are justified.” The court also observed that the two accused were produced before the Ahmedabad court by way of issuance of production warrant dated January 7, 2022, issued to Superintendent, Central Jail, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where they were earlier lodged. The two accused were brought to Ahmedabad on January 19, 2022, and were sent to the Central Jail, Sabarmati after five days.

The court, however, directed the jail authorities concerned at Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh to ensure the presence of the two accused before the Ahmedabad court “either through video conferencing or physically as and when required on the ensuing dates of hearing in connection with the proceedings pending against… this Court.”

A source said the transfer is under process and the two are currently lodged at the Ahmedabad jail.

Those charge-sheeted by the NIA in relation to the Mundra port drug haul include 10 arrested and six absconding accused. Among the arrested accused are four Indian nationals – M Sudhakar, DP Vaishali, Perumal and Pradeep Kumar – and six Afghan citizens – Mohammad Khan Akhlaqi, Said Mohammad Hussaini, Fardin Amery, Sobhan Aryanfar, apart from Alokozai Mohammad Khan and Murtaza Hakimi.

Advertisement

The six absconding accused who have been charge-sheeted include one Iranian citizen – Javad Najafi – and five Afghan nationals – Hussain Dad, Hassan Dad, Najibullah Khan Khalid, Esmat Ullah Honari, and Abdul Hadi Alizada.

Meanwhile, the NIA Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations across Delhi, NCR, and other places in connection with its probe into the interception of drugs at Gujarat’s Mundra port last year.