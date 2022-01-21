2 more accused in Mundra drug haul remanded in NIA custody

A special NIA court in Ahmedabad granted five days of remand to two accused Afghan nationals arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Noida, in the seizure case of 2,998.21 kg of heroin at Gujarat’s Mundra port.

NIA produced Murtaza Hakimi and Alokozai Mohammad before a special court in Ahmedabad, seeking five days of remand. According to the NIA prosecutor, the two were in a Uttar Pradesh jail following arrest by the DRI and were subsequently brought to Ahmedabad on transit remand and produced before the Ahmedabad court on Thursday.

According to the special prosecutor, investigation revealed that the two had allegedly played an active role in “storage of narcotics and further distribution of the contraband in India and would arrange for funds to be subsequently paid to customs house agents and others responsible for providing clearance to the contraband goods.”

With the arrest of the two accused, the total arrests made in the case now stands at 10. Chargesheet remains to be filed.