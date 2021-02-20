Mundra custodial death case: Samaghogha village former sarpanch arrested from Maharashtra

Former sarpanch of in Kutch’s Samaghogha village, a key accused in Mundra custodial death case, was arrested. (Representative Image)

Former sarpanch of in Kutch’s Samaghogha village, a key accused in Mundra custodial death case, was arrested from Maharashtra by the Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Friday. Jayvirsinh Jadeja, the police said, was held from Lonavala where he had fled to after the alleged custodial death.

“We had received a tip-off that one of the accused wanted in the Mundra custodial death case has been hiding in Maharashtra. A team apprehended the accused from Lonavala area Friday. He has been handed over to the Kutch (west) Local Crime Branch team for further investigation,” said a senior police official of Ahmedabad DCB.

On January 12, a team of Mundra police station picked up a suspect named Arjan Gadhvi in a case of alleged house break-in from Samaghogha village. On January 16, the police had also picked up two others, Shamla Gadhvi and Harjog Gadhvi, locals from Samaghogha village, in the same case.

On January 19, Arjan, a labourer by profession, died under mysterious circumstances allegedly due to the torture meted out by the police in custody. On January 20, Harjog and Shamla, too, were rushed to G K General Hospital in Bhuj town. Later, they were shifted to the civil hospital in Ahmedabad on January 23.

On February 7, Harjog also succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad.

The police had initially claimed Arjan had died following a heart attack, however, after mass protests by the Gadhvi community in Kutch, a case of murder and illegal confinement was lodged against five constables, one Home Guard jawan and one police inspector from Mundra Police station along with one private citizen and Jayvirsinh Jadeja.

According to investigating officers, after detaining the victims, Mundra police had initially taken the three to a farm in Samaghogha village allegedly to recover stolen items from house break-in. Police have claimed that it was here that Jadeja also assaulted the three victims. Till now, the police have held one constable, one Home Guard jawan, one PI and one private citizen in the case.

With Jadeja’s arrest, the police now on the lookout for four constables, who have been absconding in the case.