Mundra ‘custodial death’: 3 wanted cops declared proclaimed offender

So far, the police have arrested then Mundra police inspector JA Padhiyar; home guards Viraj Joshi and Shambu Ahir; constables Gafurji Thakor and Kapil Desai; civilians Narvirsinh Sarvaiya and Jayvirsinh Jadeja in the case. (Representational)

Three Policemen wanted in the alleged custodial death of two men in Mundra police station have been declared proclaimed offender by a court in Kutch, police said Sunday.

Shaktisinh Gohil, Ashok Kannad and Jaydevsinh Jhala, the three head constables attached to the Mundra police station of Kutch (west), have been on the run since January 20 when they were booked for allegedly illegally confining and torturing a Samaghogha village, Arjan Gadhvi, to death the previous evening.

The trio has been suspended since but has remained out of police dragnet even as another villager Harjog Gadhvi, also allegedly tortured by the policemen in custody, died a few days later.

“As they are evading arrest, we had moved court in Mundra with a plea to issue an arrest warrant against them under the CrPC section 70. The court granted our plea on Friday and declared them proclaimed offender. Now on, anyone found harbouring them will also face action,” Jayesh Panchal, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Bhuj division in Kutch (west) police, said.

Arjan Gadhvi, Harjog Gadhvi and Shamla Gadhvi, all residents of Samaghogha village in Kutch district’s Mandvi taluka, were allegedly picked up by the accused policemen, who were part of the crime detection team of Mundra police station, as suspects in a house break-in case. The accused policemen, however, kept the three men in illegal custody and tortured them, leading to the deaths of Arjan and Harjog. Shamla, who also sustained injuries, had recovered later.

So far, the police have arrested then Mundra police inspector JA Padhiyar; home guards Viraj Joshi and Shambu Ahir; constables Gafurji Thakor and Kapil Desai; civilians Narvirsinh Sarvaiya and Jayvirsinh Jadeja in the case.

Jayvirsinh is the former sarpanch of Samaghogha village and the victims’ families have alleged that the policemen beat Arjan and Harjog to death at his behest due to a land dispute.

According to an FIR registered at Mundra police station, a few policemen picked up Arjan on January 13 as a suspect in a house break-in incident in Samaghogha village. On January 16, Harjog and Shalma were also picked up in the case. After Arjan died on January 19, head constables Gohil, Kannad and Jhala were booked for murder.