Mumbai revenue intelligence unearths textile racket based in Surat

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence ( DRI),Mumbai,conducted raids at four textile export groups in Surat that were involved in weight manipulation and duty draw back scam.

The DRI announced after the raid that the scam is of Rs 50 crore but will rise in the coming days. The directors are at large and the officials have launched a manhunt.

On Friday,a DRI team surprised the export houses when they raided their offices and residences of the directors. The Mumbai team was accompanied by a local DRI team.

According to sources,the exporters were exporting readymade garments but were taking benefit of the draw back scheme of the Central government. As per it,exporters get money depending on the weight of goods exported.

Earlier,the Mumbai DRI officials,during checking at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai,had opened a container and found difference in weight of garments in the open market and those inside the container.

A thorough checking revealed weight manipulation by the exporters. Documentary checks traced the source to Surat.

Several incriminating documents were recovered from the premises. The directors somehow managed to escape from the city when they learnt about the Mumbai DRI raids.

An official on condition of anonymity said these directors had been indulging in fraud for a long time and a rough estimate of the scam pegs it around Rs 50 crore. The amount will rise in the coming days and we have launched a search for the directors. Once we interrogate them,we will know who else is in the chain and who the mastermind is, he said.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App